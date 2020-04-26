Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Easterbrook. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Carol Easterbrook, born Helen Carol Methven and known as Carol to her numerous friends, started life in the small town of Glacier WA. Graduating from high school in Bellingham, she attended Western, then transferred to the UW, earning a B.A. in Business Administration. After college, she married the late Bill Easterbrook and they moved to Bellevue where they raised their children. Carol was active in the Surrey Downs neighborhood and as a volunteer in the Bellevue School District, later returning to work in property management. Carol was a force of nature from her earliest days. Remembered for her mischievous sense of fun and her love of telling stories, she was deeply, sincerely interested in everyone she met and was always ready to lend a helping hand and share a laugh. Carol was a very social person who is survived by more people than can be listed, including lifelong friends from Bellingham, friends and their children and their children from her life in Bellevue, friends from bicycle trips to Europe, and her many neighbors. Carol loved her extended family in New Zealand, her niece and nephews Cheryl & Jerry, and Mike and their families, her cousin Rod and his family Julie, Angie & Gary, and family. Carol is survived by daughter Karen and her husband Alex, and by her son Scott and his wife Kristin, and her adored grandchildren, Amelia and Anton. A memorial gathering will be scheduled some time in the future when the risk of the virus is past. Carol turned strangers into friends everywhere she went and loved children. The family suggests that gifts in her memory go to a local school or food bank.

