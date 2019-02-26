Carol Reid "Lawechtelot" of Bellingham Washington died on February 19, 2019. She was born June 23, 1915 in Matsqui, B.C. Carol was the oldest daughter of Frank and Ella Reid and is survived by four siblings, Sharon, Delores, Wilma and Norma. Nine other siblings predeceased her. She is also survived by 5 of her children, Noland Murphy (Jane), of Stuart, Florida, Sandy Campion (Bud) of Camano Island, Washington, JoAnn Watson (Chris) of Palm City, Florida, Gary MacWilliams of Bellingham, Washington and Ricky MacWilliams (Debbie) of Birch Bay, Washington. She was predeceased by her son Ralph III and her husband Ralph II. She leaves 8 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. A celebration of Carol's life will be held at 12 noon, March 1 at the Nooksack Tribal Community Center, Mission Rd., Everson. Luncheon following services; all are welcome. Click on this link for further information: https://jernsfuneralchapel.net/tribute/ details/1500/Carol-Reid/obituary.html
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 26, 2019