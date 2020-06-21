Carole Joy Mayervich
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carole Joy Mayervich, age 82, born January 1, 1938, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Carole was Mother to daughter, Colleen Mayervich and son, Steve Mayervich. She passed away in Blaine, Washington on Saturday, June 6, 2020, just after sunrise. She Lived, Loved and Laughed! Due to the Canadian Border being closed we will wait to celebrate Carole's Life with our Family. Please share your thoughts and memories of Carole online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services
809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2
Bellingham, WA 98225
360-656-5459
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved