Carole Joy Mayervich, age 82, born January 1, 1938, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Carole was Mother to daughter, Colleen Mayervich and son, Steve Mayervich. She passed away in Blaine, Washington on Saturday, June 6, 2020, just after sunrise. She Lived, Loved and Laughed! Due to the Canadian Border being closed we will wait to celebrate Carole's Life with our Family. Please share your thoughts and memories of Carole online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.