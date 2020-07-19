Carolyn Elizabeth Jackson passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family on July 3rd 2020. Carolyn was born in Syracuse NY on Sept 19 1951. She grew up in Skaneatles NY with her three siblings; Steven Jackson, Andrew Jackson and Sue Ellen Harris. The four siblings spent most of their time playing outdoors in woods, weeding the family vegetable garden and swimming at the family’s cottage on the lake. Carolyn’s love of the outdoors is passed on to her three grown children; Dorie Myler, Matthew Schmidt and Rachael Catrel, and their spouses; Roger Myler, Corrina Schmidt and Travis Sipes, as well as her six grandchildren; Ashley Myler, Brandon Myler. Carly Schmidt, Porter Schmidt, Prestyn Schmidt and Kira Catrel. Carolyn had many talents and enjoyed painting, writing poetry, playing various guitars and piano in the senior center music groups. She worked in Real Estate, massage therapy, and as a skilled Reiki practitioner. Her website ,EarthSend, was shared all around the world and touched many peoples' lives. Carolyn’s central passion was her family and friends. She loved each person accordingly and encouraged them to become their” true selves” She will be greatly missed.



