Carolyn lost her battle with cancer on September 7th. She was born to Howard and Lauradel Woodmansee in Webster city Iowa. She married Larry Wilson and had 3 kids, David, Ellen and Robbie. She moved to Bellingham Wa.in 1962 where she became the cities first female butcher. But Carolyn was proudest of her work with the Grange. She loved hosting a party for her bible study friends, the red hat girls and Christmas with her family. But most of all Carolyn loved to dance. She is survived by her sisters Audry Allen and Sally Wagner. Her children David Wilson and Ellen Millard. Her life was blessed by 4 grandchildren 9 great grandchildren a great great grandson and her nieces and nephews and their children. Because of the times we live in, The family asks that you gather in small groups and remember the joy she brought into your lives. In leu of flowers, her family ask that you make a donation to the Fountain community church a place she loved. (fountaincommunitychurch.org
) Or her second home the 10 mile grange 6958 Hannegan rd Lynden Wa 98264 You are our dancing angel and you will be missed.