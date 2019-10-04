Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Ann Welch. View Sign Service Information Jerns Funeral Chapel 4131 Hannegan Rd #106 Bellingham , WA 98226 (360)-734-0070 Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Ann Welch (nee: Aldrich) (age 22) entered into rest at her home in Bellingham, Wa. She was born to Michael George and Bethany Ann (Johnson) Aldrich in Bellingham on December 31, 1996. Catherine loved anything to do with her daughter and playing games with her loved ones. She also enjoyed using social media and dabbling in photography. Most of all, Catherine enjoyed quality time with her family. She also attended Bellingham Baptist Church with her family. Catherine will be most remembered for her strength, resilience, funny sence of humor and most of all her ability to love fiercely with all her heart. She is survived by her husband Jacob Paul Welch whom she married on September 5, 2017 in Bellingham; daughter, Alayna Ann Welch born on October 5, 2018; brother, Johnathan Gabriel Aldrich; sister, Sarah Marie Aldrich both of Bellingham; parents, Michael and Bethany Ann of Bellingham; grandparents, Colleen and Nathan Thorton of Bellingham, Dieter Johnson and Marion of Indiana, Nick (Jeanne) Aldrich of Lynnwood, WA and Christopher Brown of Bellingham. A celebration of life service will be held on October 5, 2019 at Bellingham Baptist Church 2501 Orleans St. Bellingham, WA. Memorial donation may be given in Catherine's name to 1812 Texas Street #19 Bellingham, WA 98229. Please sign the Book of Memories, light a candle and leave your condolences for the family at

