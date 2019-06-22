Catherine Margaret Carlin Catherine Margaret Carlin, age 71, died Friday, June 7 at Mount Baker Care Center. She was born October 21, 1947 in Valdez, Alaska to Alfred Eugene and Nelda Catherine Carlin, and spent her early years in Valdez, Everett, Arlington and Bellingham. In 1973, Cathy graduated with majors in English, Education and Psychology from Galluadet University in Washington DC. She worked for the Department of Agricultural before returning to Bellingham. Upon her return to Bellingham, she worked for many years as an instructional assistant for Bellingham Schools. She was dedicated to her work with students with challenges and created excellent language development support materials to meet their needs. She also taught sign language in the community. Catherine had a passion for animals and children. Also, during her time at Mount Baker Care Center she was involved in many activities and crafts. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile and her keen sense of humor. Cathy was a committed member of the congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She had recently increased her sharing of the good news and it was very important to her to share with others the scriptures that described the future she was looking forward to. Such as Rev. 21:3, 4 when there will be a time when death nor pain would be anymore. Catherine was preceded in death by her father, Alfred and her mother, Nelda She is survived by her brother Alfred Carlin (Dianna Hume), nieces (Heather Topham and Jennifer Diaz) and grandnieces and grandnephew. A memorial for Catherine will take place: Saturday, June 29,2019 6:00 PM At the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1525 Electric Avenue Bellingham, Washington With an ASL Interpreter
Published in Bellingham Herald on June 22, 2019