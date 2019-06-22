Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Carlin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Margaret Carlin Catherine Margaret Carlin, age 71, died Friday, June 7 at Mount Baker Care Center. She was born October 21, 1947 in Valdez, Alaska to Alfred Eugene and Nelda Catherine Carlin, and spent her early years in Valdez, Everett, Arlington and Bellingham. In 1973, Cathy graduated with majors in English, Education and Psychology from Galluadet University in Washington DC. She worked for the Department of Agricultural before returning to Bellingham. Upon her return to Bellingham, she worked for many years as an instructional assistant for Bellingham Schools. She was dedicated to her work with students with challenges and created excellent language development support materials to meet their needs. She also taught sign language in the community. Catherine had a passion for animals and children. Also, during her time at Mount Baker Care Center she was involved in many activities and crafts. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile and her keen sense of humor. Cathy was a committed member of the congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She had recently increased her sharing of the good news and it was very important to her to share with others the scriptures that described the future she was looking forward to. Such as Rev. 21:3, 4 when there will be a time when death nor pain would be anymore. Catherine was preceded in death by her father, Alfred and her mother, Nelda She is survived by her brother Alfred Carlin (Dianna Hume), nieces (Heather Topham and Jennifer Diaz) and grandnieces and grandnephew. A memorial for Catherine will take place: Saturday, June 29,2019 6:00 PM At the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1525 Electric Avenue Bellingham, Washington With an ASL Interpreter

Catherine Margaret Carlin Catherine Margaret Carlin, age 71, died Friday, June 7 at Mount Baker Care Center. She was born October 21, 1947 in Valdez, Alaska to Alfred Eugene and Nelda Catherine Carlin, and spent her early years in Valdez, Everett, Arlington and Bellingham. In 1973, Cathy graduated with majors in English, Education and Psychology from Galluadet University in Washington DC. She worked for the Department of Agricultural before returning to Bellingham. Upon her return to Bellingham, she worked for many years as an instructional assistant for Bellingham Schools. She was dedicated to her work with students with challenges and created excellent language development support materials to meet their needs. She also taught sign language in the community. Catherine had a passion for animals and children. Also, during her time at Mount Baker Care Center she was involved in many activities and crafts. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile and her keen sense of humor. Cathy was a committed member of the congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She had recently increased her sharing of the good news and it was very important to her to share with others the scriptures that described the future she was looking forward to. Such as Rev. 21:3, 4 when there will be a time when death nor pain would be anymore. Catherine was preceded in death by her father, Alfred and her mother, Nelda She is survived by her brother Alfred Carlin (Dianna Hume), nieces (Heather Topham and Jennifer Diaz) and grandnieces and grandnephew. A memorial for Catherine will take place: Saturday, June 29,2019 6:00 PM At the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1525 Electric Avenue Bellingham, Washington With an ASL Interpreter Published in Bellingham Herald on June 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close