Catherine E. Flanagan, of Bellingham, WA, passed away suddenly on Friday, April 5, 2019 at her home. Catherine was 65, born in St. Louis, MO on January 10, 1954 to Ralph Oliver and Virginia (Jacobson) Winter. She served in the US Army and was employed for many years at St. Joseph Hospital as a dietician. Catherine enjoyed sewing, traveling and was an active member of Moonlight Quilters and Bellingham Covenant Church. Catherine is survived by her husband John F. Flanagan III; three children, John Flanagan IV, Rebecca Westphal, and Stephen Flanagan; four grandchildren, Helena Flanagan, Julia Flanagan, John Flanagan V, and Aiden Westphal; her sisters, Carol Roberson and Diane Winter; brother David Winter; and five nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18th at 1:30 PM at the Bellingham Covenant Church, 1530 E. Bakerview Rd. in Bellingham. You may share your memories of Catherine at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 26, 2019