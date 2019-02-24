Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cathy Rusley Smith. View Sign

On Saturday, February 9, 2019, Cathy Rusley Smith , loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 72 with family by her side, at her home in Indio, California after a 12 year battle with multiple myeloma cancer. Cathy is survived by husband, Jim (of 34 years), 4 children, (Tina / Ron, Wendy / Laura, Ryan / Tasha, and Melinda / Monte), 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Cathy had a passion for stained glass that began in Vancouver, WA in the 1970's. She started Ye Glas Shoppe out of her home on Grand Ave in Hoquiam, WA, then moved a few months later to downtown Hoquiam on 7th Street where she taught stained glass classes and made a name for herself. She also taught career classes at Grays Harbor Community College. She opened CRS Studio on 6th Street and was proclaimed a "starving artist" by her husband. She was forced to close her studio after 13 years when she was diagnosed with cancer. Some of Cathy's most recognized stained glass pieces are located in the Hoquiam Library, Elma Library, Grays Harbor Community College, and Grays Harbor Community Hospital Family Birth Center. Most notably Cathy was involved in the restoration of the Montesano Courthouse clock that was damaged in the 2001 Nisqually Earthquake. She had the undaunting task of climbing to the top of the tower and repaired the clock as well as the numerous stained glass panels. She took pride in that work, as she did with all her stained glass art. Cathy has also created countless stained glass pieces for private individuals. All of her artwork are one-of-a-kind pieces and have never been duplicated. Cathy was also known for her exuberant laugh, amazing smile, always having a positive attitude, all while holding a glass of wine. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

