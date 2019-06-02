Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chappelle Mabel Arnett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Chappelle Arnett was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana in the depths of the Great Depression and was raised in Westlake, Louisiana by her uncle. Extremely intelligent, she went into teaching and researching elementary education with a focus on physical education and sports for girls, receiving an undergraduate education degree at Centenary College and graduate degrees at Purdue (M.S.) and the University of Missouri-Columbia (Ed.D.). Dr. Arnett arrived at Western Washington State College in 1960 and retired in 1990. During those years she quickly rose in the ranks from instructor to Professor of Physical Education, Chair of the Physical Education Department. This was a period of major change, as the men and women’s programs were fused into one department under the leadership of Margaret Aitken. During those 30 years Chappelle was a major influence in Physical Education in the northwest, initiating significant change for women and girls in sport and physical education such as Title IX, Special Populations, and workshops. She secured numerous federal grants including one which was instrumental in improving physical education in the Bellingham school system. In addition, Dr. Arnett was a role model and mentor for many young women, and an ongoing supporter of elementary physical education. For decades she personally offered scholarships for future physical education majors. She was a driving force behind changing Physical Education at Western from focusing on teaching as a major, to the emerging fields in Exercise Science. Today, Western is recognized as a leader in Kinesiology in the Northwest due to her foresight and perseverance. After retirement Chappelle made her home at Sandy Point and became invested in the community, serving on various boards and committees, always asking the right questions at meetings. She was involved in numerous social activities, and especially loved to entertain. She is survived by her dear cousin, Charlene Gibbens of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

