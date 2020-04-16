Charlene R. Osterman-Dunn, age 71, passed away peacefully in Bellingham on Easter Sunday, April 13, 2020. She was born December 21, 1948 in Inglewood, CA to Charles and Mary Katherine Kobiskie. Char graduated from Long Beach State University and was the director of marketing at Merrill Gardens and later Louisa House. Char loved spending time with her grandson Kai, who was more like a son. She enjoyed traveling to Europe and driving her Porsche. Char was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she enjoyed organizing dances and social events. She was an active volunteer in her daughters’ education at Assumption School, and with her grandson Kai at Franklin Academy. Char was outgoing and pleasant, and will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her brother Gale and her sister Julie Ann. Char is survived by her loving husband Charlie Dunn, daughters Angela Piacentini (Dario Vavassori) and Kara (Paul) Burlingame, grandson Kai Burlingame, brother Bill Kobiskie, great-aunt Peggy Botkin, and many loving relatives and friends. Char’s family would like to thank Dr. Picozzi and staff at Virginia Mason, Whatcom Hospice for their compassion, and Fr. Cody Ross and the Sacred Heart faith community for their care and support. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at a later date. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 16, 2020