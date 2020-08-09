Our Mom Charlene Baxter left this world Tuesday, August 4, 2020 to join her husband of 68 years Burton Baxter in Heaven. She was adopted by Hazel and Charles Whipple when she was 3 months old. She spent her whole life in Whatcom County. She married Burton on March 3, 1951. They spent 42 winters in Hawaii with many longtime friends and making new friends. They traveled the USA and several other countries. They enjoy many cruises together. She was a true fisherman's wife and mother. Many fishing days she would cook 3 different dinners at different times and pack different lunches for her husband and sons. She was a kind and gently woman as well as very classy. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son Randy,. She is survived by her children Gary Baxter, Susan Anderson, David Baxter and daugther-in-law Tawna Baxter; 9 grandchildren, Todd, Chad, Ronna, and Clint Anderson, Blake, Kohl, Jayne, Cody and Bren Baxter, 10 great grandkids with one on the way and sister-in-law Delores (Missie) Sewell. A private family graveside service will be held at Greenaces Cemetery where she will be laid to rest by her husband and son. The family would like to thank the staff of the Memory Care Unit at Spring Creek Retirement Home for the excellent care they gave our mother. Thank you also for the care from Hospice. Please share your thoughts and memories of Charlene online at, www.sigsfuneralservices.com