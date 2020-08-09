1/1
Charlene LaVern Baxter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our Mom Charlene Baxter left this world Tuesday, August 4, 2020 to join her husband of 68 years Burton Baxter in Heaven. She was adopted by Hazel and Charles Whipple when she was 3 months old. She spent her whole life in Whatcom County. She married Burton on March 3, 1951. They spent 42 winters in Hawaii with many longtime friends and making new friends. They traveled the USA and several other countries. They enjoy many cruises together. She was a true fisherman's wife and mother. Many fishing days she would cook 3 different dinners at different times and pack different lunches for her husband and sons. She was a kind and gently woman as well as very classy. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son Randy,. She is survived by her children Gary Baxter, Susan Anderson, David Baxter and daugther-in-law Tawna Baxter; 9 grandchildren, Todd, Chad, Ronna, and Clint Anderson, Blake, Kohl, Jayne, Cody and Bren Baxter, 10 great grandkids with one on the way and sister-in-law Delores (Missie) Sewell. A private family graveside service will be held at Greenaces Cemetery where she will be laid to rest by her husband and son. The family would like to thank the staff of the Memory Care Unit at Spring Creek Retirement Home for the excellent care they gave our mother. Thank you also for the care from Hospice. Please share your thoughts and memories of Charlene online at, www.sigsfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services
809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2
Bellingham, WA 98225
360-656-5459
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved