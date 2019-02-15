A Celebration of life for Charles "Charlie" Millsap will be held on Saturday March 2nd 1:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. at Birch Bay Bible Community Church 4460 Bay Road Blaine WA. The family would like to invite the many that knew Charlie. There will be a small service to start, then time for refreshments, snacks, and of course time to tell the stories. This is going to be a relaxed event like Charlie would want. If you would read the obituary it can be found at Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services website.
Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services
809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2
Bellingham, WA 98225
360-656-5459
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 15, 2019