Charles Edward “Chuck” Lind passed away June 24. He was 89. Lind was the son of Russell and Lucile Lind and was born and raised in Bellingham. He attended WWU campus school, Bellingham High School, and earned a degree in political science from Occidental College. He served in army intelligence in Germany during the Korean War, tracking the movements of Soviet soldiers just across the border. After military service he returned to Bellingham and joined the family construction business, Lind Gravel, (now Pacific Concrete) founded by his Swedish immigrant grandfather, also named Charles Lind. Lind served in the Washington State House of Representatives from 1963 to 1965 and was especially proud of his role in WWU’s expansion. He lost his right arm in a traumatic construction accident in 1965, but never allowed this to hinder his activities and learned to sail, bike, waterski, and cook one-handed. A lifelong sailor, Lind founded Chuckanut Charters, a sailboat charter business, and spent over thirty years sharing sailing with visitors to the San Juan Islands. His delight in everyday adventures, cooking good meals, dancing to Dixieland Jazz music, and singing hymns of the faith will be remembered and missed. Lind was preceded in death by former wife and mother of his children, Janice Hipkoe Lind, and he is survived by his sister Barbara Lind Holmes of Bellingham, son Charles Lind (Janet) of Edmonds, daughter Julie Harrison (Dan) of Maple Falls, and daughter Jenny Schmitt (Manu) of Redmond. He was also blessed with seven grandchildren: Sara, McLane, and Emily Harrison and Marina, Evangeline, Peter and Zarli Schmitt. There will be a family graveside service at Greenacres Memorial Park, and a public Dixieland Jazz memorial celebration is planned for summer 2021. Psalm 23:6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the LORD forever. Please share your memories of Chuck at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
.