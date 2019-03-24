Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Fretz. View Sign

Charles Fretz 02/01/1932 - 03/08/2019 Charles Fretz passed away peacefully at his home in Bellingham on March 8, 2019. Charles was born on February 1, 1932 to Howard & Irene Fretz, (deceased) of Bellingham, WA. He was a honor graduate of Ferndale High School, class of '50, and later graduated from Bellingham Technical College, as a Machinist/Mechanic. He worked on the family dairy until gaining employment as a mechanic. He was employed by Whatcom Builders, until he retired after 40 years of loyal service. He was a life member of the Bellingham Gun Club and the National Riffle Assoc. His travels took him to Canada, and as far as Nevada, for shooting competitions. He met many shooters along the way that he admired, he learned from all of them. He won numerous championships & trophies, & prizes. Some of the scores from his championships survive him. Charles was a good story teller and was very knowledgeable of many things. He would talk about them well into the late mornings. He loved opera and classical music, was an avid reader, his favorite being Sherlock Holmes. He was a collector of riffles, coins, matchbooks, and stamps. Charles was a great friend. He acquired an extended family in his care giver, Donna, her son Travis, and was "grandpa" to Kima, Dean, and Stasia. He was a great man; is missed by all of us. He is survived by his sister, Alida Fretz, of Seattle, and Donna Stith, cousin, of Tacoma. There are no services per his request. Donations may be made to the National Rifle Association in support of the 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Charles Fretz 02/01/1932 - 03/08/2019 Charles Fretz passed away peacefully at his home in Bellingham on March 8, 2019. Charles was born on February 1, 1932 to Howard & Irene Fretz, (deceased) of Bellingham, WA. He was a honor graduate of Ferndale High School, class of '50, and later graduated from Bellingham Technical College, as a Machinist/Mechanic. He worked on the family dairy until gaining employment as a mechanic. He was employed by Whatcom Builders, until he retired after 40 years of loyal service. He was a life member of the Bellingham Gun Club and the National Riffle Assoc. His travels took him to Canada, and as far as Nevada, for shooting competitions. He met many shooters along the way that he admired, he learned from all of them. He won numerous championships & trophies, & prizes. Some of the scores from his championships survive him. Charles was a good story teller and was very knowledgeable of many things. He would talk about them well into the late mornings. He loved opera and classical music, was an avid reader, his favorite being Sherlock Holmes. He was a collector of riffles, coins, matchbooks, and stamps. Charles was a great friend. He acquired an extended family in his care giver, Donna, her son Travis, and was "grandpa" to Kima, Dean, and Stasia. He was a great man; is missed by all of us. He is survived by his sister, Alida Fretz, of Seattle, and Donna Stith, cousin, of Tacoma. There are no services per his request. Donations may be made to the National Rifle Association in support of the 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close