Service Information Moles Farewell Tributes-Bellingham 2465 Lakeway Drive Bellingham , WA 98229 (360)-733-0510

Charles Hill Kale, born to Bert and Opal Kale on October 10, 1946, in Mount Vernon, Washington, died peacefully at home in Bellingham on May 8, 2019, surrounded by friends and family. Chuck graduated from Ferndale High School in 1964, and from Western Washington University in 1969 with degrees in History and Economics. From his earliest years, Chuck was a hard worker. As a kid he picked berries in the summer, and as a teen his most enjoyable job was working at the Birch Bay Carnival's Miniature Golf Course. After serving in the army as a Sergeant during the Vietnam era, he began his career as a Juvenile Probation Officer for Whatcom County. When he retired at age 50, he poured himself wholeheartedly into his multiple interests and hobbies. Chuck was always active and enjoyed golf, bowling, walking, cycling, and as a marathon runner, he even qualified for the Boston Marathon. Despite many physical afflictions over the years, he remained cheerful and as active as he could, using exercise equipment and mowing his extensive lawn by push mower. He loved to create beautiful things, and pursued each art form to the fullest extent. His creative interests started with string art, and moved on to include stained glass, woodworking, gardening, and decorative wooden garden sculptures. Many people traveled to his home to admire his elaborate gardens. As his neighbors will attest, Chuck even elevated lawn mowing to an art form. Chuck had a deep faith in Christ. Many of his gardens and sculptures were created to represent Biblical themes, to serve as a testimony to God's love and mercy, and to bring praise to Jesus. He also faithfully supported several Christian ministries. For the last several years of his father's life, Chuck looked after him and was his sole caregiver. Chuck will be remembered for his love of his family and his friends, his humility, kindness, generosity, unique sense of humor, wisdom, and patience. Although he has died on earth, we are comforted that he is alive in Christ. He is survived by his son Randle (Emily) Carr, daughter Tamara Kale, special friend Karen Christenson, sister Karolyn (Tim) Merriman, his granddaughters Lauren, Maren, and Addison, their mother Amie Carr, and nieces Amy Finkbonner and Emily (Joel) Diaz. Chuck's family would like to express gratitude to Hospice House for the warm and loving care they gave Chuck while he was there. The family also gives warm and sincere thanks to Chuck’s good friends and neighbors for their great affection and respect for Chuck. A private family service at Greenacres Memorial Park will be provided by Moles Funeral Home, and a public memorial will be held at a later date. To share your memories of Chuck, please visit

