Charles “Chuck” Johan Fuller passed away October 2, 2019 after a long and valiant battle with kidney disease. Chuck was born in Bellingham Washington July 25, 1964 to Murray Thomas Fuller and Elsie Marie (Jorgensen) Fuller. He attended Bellingham high school and was a skilled and hard worker at many jobs over his lifetime, including the job that brought him the most joy, working as a dairy herdsman. Chuck was known for his kindness, his smile, his sense of humor and his love for friends and family. He leaves behind his daughter Amber Rose of Los Angeles, son Blake of Redmond, partner Kim, sisters Virginia of Ferndale and Suzanne of Bellingham, brother Tom of Bellingham and a large extended family, including the nieces and nephews he loved so dearly. In Celebration of Chuck’s life, a potluck lunch followed by a time of sharing and remembering will be held October 19 at 12:00 pm, Roosevelt Community Church, 1710 Kentucky St., Bellingham. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to: Mt. Baker Foundation (P.O. Box 31356 Bellingham, WA 98228) or the Whatcom Humane Society.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 15, 2019

