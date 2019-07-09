Charles Larry Smith 7/26/1946 - 6/22/2019 Born in Bellingham to Charles and Beatrice (Depew) Smith. Graduated from Bellingham High in 1965. Served in the US Marine Corp Reserve. Was married to Patty Van Dyk for 21 years. Had a son, Denny and a daughter, Tammy. Worked for Intalco for 30 years. Owned the Holy Smoke Tavern with wife Karen Matter. Had a son, Trevor with companion Linda Pike. Enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, boating and motorcycling. Preceded in death by Grandparents, Stoey and Myrtle (Blodgett) Depew, his parents and brother Dan (Sue) Smith. Survived by sisters Charlene (Jim) Scott and Linda (Mike) Hook, son Denny Smith, daughter Tammy Smith, Son Trevor Smith, granddaughter Ashley Goering, Grandson Matt Goering, Great Granddaughter Aaliyah Goering, Great Grandson Novah Rambow. After a short stay in Hospice he passed away from pancreatic cancer. A private memorial will be observed.
Published in Bellingham Herald on July 9, 2019