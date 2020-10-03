Cheryl Lorimer

June 16, 1947 - September 28, 2020

Bellingham, Washington - It is with very heavy heart and deep sadness to announce the unexpected passing of a remarkable and cherished woman. Cheryl Lorimer (Dahly), age 73, died on the evening of September 28, 2020, in the San Juan Islands while enjoying her life's passion of boating with her husband. She was a 1965 graduate of Walker High School in Minnesota, and received a Bachelor in Education from the University of Minnesota Duluth. While in college, she met and married the man who became her lifelong companion, Steve Lorimer. Following graduation, they moved to Washington State, residing in Ferndale and Bellingham for 36 years. She pursued every opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities, knitting, numerous creative arts and crafts projects, baking with her grandchildren, and dancing most weekends with her husband. Harnessing her natural talent for bringing out the best in children, Cheryl worked as the kindergarten and childcare director at St. Francis in Bellingham for 16 years. She enjoyed working with the Whatcom Transit Authority for another 14 years. Given her positive outlook and warm personality, she naturally acquired a noteworthy number of friends over the years. With fiery red hair and a proud Norwegian ancestry, she also looked forward to her annual trips back to Minnesota to visit with her longtime Scandinavian friends and family. Cheryl recently celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary with her husband, Steve Lorimer, and is also survived by her children Blaine Lorimer, Ryan Lorimer, and Nicole Ocean (Lorimer), and seven grandchildren, Nickolas Ocean and Avery, Brienna, Gavin, Tanner, Lucas, and Carson Lorimer, her sister Nomi Stahl and her sister's two children Tia and Larry. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milo and Tina Dahly of Walker. With memorial services restricted for COVID-19, memories and photos will be appreciated on her Facebook page. She enjoyed volunteering her time at the Wise Buys thrift store in Bellingham to raise funds for Lydia Place in Bellingham. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation to this charity. Cheryl was loved deeply and will leave an irreplaceable legacy of memories for those that knew her.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store