Cheryl Rae Bishop age 71, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 unexpectedly at her home in Burlington. She was born January 10, 1949 in Bellingham to James P. and Mabel (Youngdyke) Bishop. Cheryl spent the early years of her life in Sumas and Forks Washington prior to her family moving to Burlington in 1958. Cheryl graduated from B-EHS in 1967 and attended the University of Washington in pursuit of a teaching degree. However, following in her father’s footsteps, she began her full-time banking career in 1971. Throughout her career at Skagit State Bank she held a variety of positions before being named Chief Executive Officer in 2004. She served on the board of directors of Skagit Bank from 1991 until the organization was acquired by Banner Bank in November 2018. During her nearly 50 years in banking Cheryl became an influential leader and role model. She was beloved by her employees and well known in the communities throughout Northwest Washington. Cheryl had a talent for giving her time and resources to a wide range of community causes, organizations, and people. She made an impact on many lives and will be greatly missed. Some of her interests were traveling, cooking, supporting local sports, and visiting with friends, but most of all she loved spending time with family. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents James P. Bishop and Mabel Bishop, her sister Sandra Noblet and brother-in-law Donald Noblet. She is survived by her nephew Douglas Noblet and his sons Tucker and Dawson of Bow, niece Nicole and husband Tim Martinson and their children Logan, Mitchell, and Tessa of Burlington, niece Kori and husband Jason Granger and their children Jakson and Kamilla of Bow. A celebration of life will be set for a date to be determined later. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Cheryl’s name to your favorite local charity. Please share you thoughts of Cheryl and sign the online guest register at www.hulbushfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the care of Hulbush Funeral Home, 1825 E College Way, Mount Vernon.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.