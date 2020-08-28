Chloe Marie Stock, age 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was born on May 27, 1926 in Bellingham Washington to Ray and Nina Lary. She spent her early childhood with her 3 siblings in Blaine & Point Roberts where she then met, feel in love, and married the love of her life Kenneth Stock, on February 28, 1945. Mom & Dad then purchased and ran the farm that all of us kids were so blessed to be raised on, and through the grace and blessings of God by birth and adoption they fulfilled their passion of a large family and had 11 children, and numerous foster children over 22 years. They also welcomed and embraced many others into their home and made them feel as family. Mom & Dad were always doing, and giving to and for anyone, no matter what the hardship or sacrifice was for them. Mom found her spiritual home with Mission Covenant Church, her love for us was a reflection of God's love. A humble and wise woman, full of love and compassion, never a harsh word, a quite gentle God fearing woman. Mom enjoyed raising our family, going to church, gardening, garage saling, couponing, visiting with friends, going to Hawaii, antiquing, taking care of as many children and friends as possible and being by Dad’s side. Mom and Dad let us experience life and best of all taught us about God. We will never know a more patient and understanding woman. We will have many fond memories. Mom and Dad made everything so special. Thank you Mom! We love you, and you will be sorely missed, Preceded by her husband Kenneth W. Stock, mother and father Ray and Nina Lary, sister Veda Jacobus, brother Rex Lary, daughter Karen Alcorn, and son Michael Stock. Survived by, Sons: Daniel Stock, Lary Stock (Deena), Ryan Stock, Charles Stock, Casey Stock and Daughters: Sharon Marshall (Dave), Maureen Good (Tim), Shawn Spatz (Dean), Erinn Cherochak (Mike), and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. And then one day I'll cross the river, I'll fight life's final war with pain; and then as death gives way to victory, I'll see the lights of glory and I'll know he lives. Mathew 25:23, God is saying to her, "Well done, my good and faithful servant" Luke 23:3 " today you will be with me in paradise". A Celebration of her Life will be held and according to her wishes, will be placed in the wishing well at Greenacres Memorial Park and Cemetery, Ferndale WA, with a private family service.



