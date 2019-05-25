Chris Andrew Crabtree born December 25, 1940, of Lynden, graduated to Heaven May 10, 2019. Survived by wife Janice of 45 years, his four children, Tami (Steve) Alderson, Traci Todd, Windy (Jay) Davidson and Andrew Crabtree, seven Grandchildren, four Great Grandchildren, his sister Carol (Roy) Delong, and numerous other relatives. Chris was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and mountain climbing. Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, May 28th at 2:00 pm at Christ the King Church in Bellingham.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 25, 2019