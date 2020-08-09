1/1
Chris B. Russell
On Wednesday July 22nd, 2020 Chris B Russell, loving father passed away at age 67. Chris was born on Christmas Day 1952 in Montpelier Vermont to Vern and Marie (Gibbs) Russell. The second oldest of 8, his youth was spent in Custer Washington, graduating from Ferndale High School. After high school, Chris headed north to Alaska where he commercial fished and met and married Lorie Connors. Together with Lorie, he raised 3 kids, Zeb, Maegan, and Cassie, moving back to Custer. Chris worked for Temco for many years before moving on to his own household repairs business. Chris loved fishing, hunting, and collecting antiques. Much time was spent as a family fishing and camping. Chris was preceded in death by his father Vern, mother Marie, and followed by his brother Floyd. He is survived by his son Zeb (wife Jennifer) and their daughters Natalie and LeeAnne, daughter Maegan and her daughter Luella, daughter Cassie (husband Jamie) with their children Rosa and Julian. He is also survived by siblings Steve, Valor, Lloyd, Mark, Tim, and Teresa, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
