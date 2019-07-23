Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chris L. Bettis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Christopher Lee Bettis passed in Bellingham on June 6th surrounded by family. He was born in July 1951 to Ruth and Jack Bettis in San Mateo, CA. The third of seven children, he was raised primarily in Northern California and Vashon Island, WA. In 1972 he married Erin and was stepfather to Timothy; he married Catherine in 1977 and had four beautiful children during the time they lived in Santa Cruz and Paradise, CA and on Lummi Island, WA. A well-read and brilliant mechanic, Chris understood the Zen of engines and appreciated philosophical debates on just about anything at any time. He had a particular fondness for music, literature, and writing with a deep appreciation of poetry. During mid-life awareness he completed a BA in Religious Studies at Chico State. Chris is predeceased by his parents and brothers Jack and Dana. He is survived by his partner Cay; siblings Randy (Jolene), Scott (Becky), Gina, and Lisa (Chelle); children Jesse, Lara, Amanda and Owen (Jenny); grandchildren Michaela, Alexis, Willow, Meadow, Ginger, Adrienne, Oliver, Haylia and Ellie; and Catherine. A celebration of life will be held on August 11th on Lummi Island, a place that soothed his soul. Contact

