Service Information Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services 809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2 Bellingham , WA 98825 (360)-656-5459

Chris R. Shockey, age 56, of Ferndale passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at St. Joseph's hospital in Bellingham. He was born Sept. 19, 1962 in Bellingham to parents Joseph Harold and Lola Lucille (Page) Shockey. Chris worked for different companies thru the Carpenters Union for over 34 years. He joyed helping friends with different building projects, camping with his family, fishing, hunting with his son, daughter and grandkids Taran and Amica. He took several trips with his wife to Hawaii and to Georgia to see their son graduate from Army Bootcamp. Chris is survived by his wife Cheri of 29 years; daughter, Kaisha (Ricky); son, Tanner; grandchildren, Taran, Amica, Ellowyn, Rheya and Persephone; his brothers, Lee, Joe (Nancy) and Mark; father in-law Jim Otter and mother in-law Elaine Otter; brother in-law Jamie Otter (Sondra); hunting buddies, Izzy and Fury; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and special people, Peter and Bethany, Bob and Lillian and family, Jerry and Cathy, Tracie, Nancy, Steve and Natalie and Jeff and family. The family would like to give a special thanks to St. Joseph Hospital for the wonderful care and compassion they showed to Chris and Cheri these past 2 weeks, especially Dr. Kevin Lee. And thank you to the Many nurses (too many to name) but be assured will all be remembered! Chris's family will be having a gathering later to remember Chris. Family suggests memorial donations be made in Chris's memory to; Team Rubicon, 6171 W. Century Blvd. Suite 310, Los Angeles, CA 90045; s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or USO, N. 12th St., Building 2201, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA 98433. Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 22, 2019

