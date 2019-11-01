Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Peters Park. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Christine Peters Park, born Christine Brigitte Kerer, age 75, passed away peacefully Monday, October 14 at Birchview Memory Community in Sedro Wooley, Washington. She was born July 28, 1944 in Proskau, Germany (now Poland) to Hedwig Peters nee Heinrich d. 2004 and Sebastian Kerer d. 1945. In 1958, Christine emigrated to the United States from West Germany with her mother, Hedwig, her stepfather, George Peters, and her sister, Gabrielle. They settled in Geneseo, New York, where she graduated from Geneseo Central High School in 1962 and then The State University of New York at Geneseo in 1966 with a B.S. degree in Education cum laude. In 1967 she married high school friend, Douglas Barrowman Park. They lived in Ithaca, New York, and then State College, Pennsylvania where they had two sons, Alexander Lawrence Park (b. 1972) and Andrew William Park (b.1976). In 1971 Christine earned an M.A. in German Language and Literature from The Pennsylvania State University. In 1979 the family moved to Bellingham, Washington where they put down lasting roots. Over the course of her life, Christine taught high school history and German. She had a successful career as a residential realtor in Whatcom County from 1988 to 2010, expanding her circle of friends with each transaction. Enthusiastically and warmly dedicated to her family and friends, Christine was also deeply involved in her community. In the early 1980’s she provided leadership in the Samish Neighborhood Association and the Happy Valley Elementary School PTA. In later years she served on the boards of Lydia Place, Big Brothers and Sisters, the Whatcom County Association of Realtors and The Whatcom Film Association. A lover of cinema and independent film, she also helped in fund raising for the creation of the Pickford Theater. She is survived by sister Gabrielle Peters, her husband Douglas, her two sons, Alexander (Devon Westerholm) and Andrew (Briony Forsyth), and her three grandchildren, Ariella Lauren Faith Park, Marlo Sebastian Park, and Lila Mae Park. A celebration of Christine’s life with a reception to follow will be held on November 26 at 3:00PM at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal Dome Room 255 Harris Avenue. Memorials may be made in Christine’s name to Lydia Place.

Christine Peters Park, born Christine Brigitte Kerer, age 75, passed away peacefully Monday, October 14 at Birchview Memory Community in Sedro Wooley, Washington. She was born July 28, 1944 in Proskau, Germany (now Poland) to Hedwig Peters nee Heinrich d. 2004 and Sebastian Kerer d. 1945. In 1958, Christine emigrated to the United States from West Germany with her mother, Hedwig, her stepfather, George Peters, and her sister, Gabrielle. They settled in Geneseo, New York, where she graduated from Geneseo Central High School in 1962 and then The State University of New York at Geneseo in 1966 with a B.S. degree in Education cum laude. In 1967 she married high school friend, Douglas Barrowman Park. They lived in Ithaca, New York, and then State College, Pennsylvania where they had two sons, Alexander Lawrence Park (b. 1972) and Andrew William Park (b.1976). In 1971 Christine earned an M.A. in German Language and Literature from The Pennsylvania State University. In 1979 the family moved to Bellingham, Washington where they put down lasting roots. Over the course of her life, Christine taught high school history and German. She had a successful career as a residential realtor in Whatcom County from 1988 to 2010, expanding her circle of friends with each transaction. Enthusiastically and warmly dedicated to her family and friends, Christine was also deeply involved in her community. In the early 1980’s she provided leadership in the Samish Neighborhood Association and the Happy Valley Elementary School PTA. In later years she served on the boards of Lydia Place, Big Brothers and Sisters, the Whatcom County Association of Realtors and The Whatcom Film Association. A lover of cinema and independent film, she also helped in fund raising for the creation of the Pickford Theater. She is survived by sister Gabrielle Peters, her husband Douglas, her two sons, Alexander (Devon Westerholm) and Andrew (Briony Forsyth), and her three grandchildren, Ariella Lauren Faith Park, Marlo Sebastian Park, and Lila Mae Park. A celebration of Christine’s life with a reception to follow will be held on November 26 at 3:00PM at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal Dome Room 255 Harris Avenue. Memorials may be made in Christine’s name to Lydia Place. Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close