Christine Walsh

May 24, 1950 - November 19, 2020

La Conner, Washington - It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to a beloved wife, mother, sister, and Nana. Christine was born in Tacoma, Washington to Douglas and Dolores Auvil, and spent her childhood in Seattle and Mukilteo. She met the love of her life, Richard, in college. They were married in 1974 and raised three beautiful children, Alisha, Matthew, and Ryan, in Bellingham.

Her curiosity of others made her a great conversationalist. She took this curiosity along with her through numerous travels. She worked in this industry as a travel agent and tour guide, and enjoyed countless trips throughout the globe. She especially enjoyed the Galapagos Islands and New Zealand. The islands of Hawaii were also special to her with fond memories of Sugar Beach on Maui.

For many years her hobbies included softball with Richard and their friends, and sailboat racing on Bellingham Bay. Her athleticism, wit, and wisdom made her quite a force. Christine had an insatiable thirst for literature which she shared with family and friends. She took this love and spent many years volunteering for the Friends of the Bellingham Library where she shared this passion with others in the community.

She was always honest and to the point. To many friends and loved ones Christine was a valued source of good advice.

Christine's final chapter was fraught with constant medical challenges, but her fighting spirit saw her through them for many years. She is survived by a loving husband, children, and grandchildren and her endearing sister, Connie.

Christine will live on through the immense impact she made on those fortunate enough to have known her. May God bless you, Christine.





