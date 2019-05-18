At age 47 Chris was called to his heavenly home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Chris died at his home in Overland Park, Kansas. He is survived by is wife Donna K. Huber of Overland Park, KS. Mother: Sharon J. Huber and brothers; Ken and Michael (Skyla) and Nephew: Calum of Bellingham, WA. Father: Larry L. Huber and sisters Erica and Alyssa of Rice Lake, WI. Grand Mother: Evelyn Jensen, LaCrosse, WI; Uncle Richard (Corkey) of La Crescent, MN; Gary (Luann) of Kendall, WI. Aunt: Jeannine Jensen of San Diego, CA. Aunt: Gayle (John) Roane, Corpus Christi, TX and Aunt: Dawn Marie Smith, Blaine, WA. Many additional relatives in B.C., Manitoba and Ontario, Canada as well and in Washington, Oregon, California, Wisconsin and Texas. He was preceded in death by : Grandparents Al and Rheta (Boyd) Levien; Norbert C. Huber; Aunt: Sherry Malone and Uncle Jack Jensen. A memorial service is being held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Immanuel Bible Church 2000 W. North St., Bellingham, WA. Memorial gifts may be made to Immanuel Bible Church, Child Evangelism Fellowship or The Gideons.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 18, 2019