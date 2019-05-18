Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Allon Huber. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

At age 47 Chris was called to his heavenly home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Chris died at his home in Overland Park, Kansas. He is survived by is wife Donna K. Huber of Overland Park, KS. Mother: Sharon J. Huber and brothers; Ken and Michael (Skyla) and Nephew: Calum of Bellingham, WA. Father: Larry L. Huber and sisters Erica and Alyssa of Rice Lake, WI. Grand Mother: Evelyn Jensen, LaCrosse, WI; Uncle Richard (Corkey) of La Crescent, MN; Gary (Luann) of Kendall, WI. Aunt: Jeannine Jensen of San Diego, CA. Aunt: Gayle (John) Roane, Corpus Christi, TX and Aunt: Dawn Marie Smith, Blaine, WA. Many additional relatives in B.C., Manitoba and Ontario, Canada as well and in Washington, Oregon, California, Wisconsin and Texas. He was preceded in death by : Grandparents Al and Rheta (Boyd) Levien; Norbert C. Huber; Aunt: Sherry Malone and Uncle Jack Jensen. A memorial service is being held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Immanuel Bible Church 2000 W. North St., Bellingham, WA. Memorial gifts may be made to Immanuel Bible Church, Child Evangelism Fellowship or The Gideons.

At age 47 Chris was called to his heavenly home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Chris died at his home in Overland Park, Kansas. He is survived by is wife Donna K. Huber of Overland Park, KS. Mother: Sharon J. Huber and brothers; Ken and Michael (Skyla) and Nephew: Calum of Bellingham, WA. Father: Larry L. Huber and sisters Erica and Alyssa of Rice Lake, WI. Grand Mother: Evelyn Jensen, LaCrosse, WI; Uncle Richard (Corkey) of La Crescent, MN; Gary (Luann) of Kendall, WI. Aunt: Jeannine Jensen of San Diego, CA. Aunt: Gayle (John) Roane, Corpus Christi, TX and Aunt: Dawn Marie Smith, Blaine, WA. Many additional relatives in B.C., Manitoba and Ontario, Canada as well and in Washington, Oregon, California, Wisconsin and Texas. He was preceded in death by : Grandparents Al and Rheta (Boyd) Levien; Norbert C. Huber; Aunt: Sherry Malone and Uncle Jack Jensen. A memorial service is being held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Immanuel Bible Church 2000 W. North St., Bellingham, WA. Memorial gifts may be made to Immanuel Bible Church, Child Evangelism Fellowship or The Gideons. Published in Bellingham Herald on May 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close