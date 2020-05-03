Christopher G. Barbo
On Friday, April 3, 2020 Chris Barbo died from a heart attack. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Holly Barbo, and his son Mikael. Chris is also survived by his sister Claudia Barbo, brother Gage (Carol) Barbo, niece Sophia (Deryck) Kent, nephew K.C. (Parker) Barbo, grandnieces Kennen and Georgia Barbo, as well as numerous cousins. Chris was active in the neighborhood and city, at one time serving on the Mayor’s Neighborhood Advisory Council. He will be greatly missed. To share your memories of Chris, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com.

Published in Bellingham Herald on May 3, 2020.
