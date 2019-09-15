Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cindy Louise Bowhay. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The prayer that is most relevant in this situation is; "God, please grant me the SERENITY to accept the things I cannot change, the COURAGE to change the things I can and the WISDOM to know the difference." Those were the last words Cindy and Steve wrote one day before Jesus came and took one very special Angel home. Cindy passed peacefully at two in afternoon on Friday, September 6th, 2019. She was surrounded by family and close friends during the days leading up to her passing. Two years ago, Cindy and Steve received a call that shattered their dream-come-true-life. She had been diagnosed with cancer and it was stage four. One of the first things she said was, "If I pass away, I don't want anyone to say I lost my battle with cancer. My battle isn't with cancer. My battle is keeping my faith with God while the cancer takes me." And she kept her faith up until her last breath. We know how many lives and hearts were touched by Cindy's kindness and we want to celebrate that legacy of love together. Cindy wanted everyone to feel welcome to attend. Please, join us for a celebration of life for Cindy Louise Bowhay at Immanuel Bible Church 2000 W North, Bellingham, WA on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at 11 am with a reception to follow. Cindy Bowhay was born in Roseburg, OR. She spent her childhood in Bremerton, WA. She is also an alumni of Milo Adventist Academy in Wisconsin. She is survived by her loving parents David and Caroline Newman. Her three older brothers, David, Daniel, and Terry Newman. Her younger sister, Tina Daris. Her forever faithful husband and partner in everything she did, Steven Bowhay. And her grateful children, some by birth, some not. Her five sons, Brandon Bowhay, Sean Smith, Zachary Bowhay, Wesley Bowhay, and Tristen Hunter. Her one daughter, Melissa Bowhay, two daughters-in-law, Cari Bowhay, and Jolene Smith. She is also survived by her beautiful grandchildren whom she loved so dearly: Violet Bowhay, Steven B. Bowhay, Bruer Smith, Arbor Smith, and Willow Smith. And by Steven’s loving family. In lieu of flowers or other goods, Cindy wanted donations sent to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.

The prayer that is most relevant in this situation is; "God, please grant me the SERENITY to accept the things I cannot change, the COURAGE to change the things I can and the WISDOM to know the difference." Those were the last words Cindy and Steve wrote one day before Jesus came and took one very special Angel home. Cindy passed peacefully at two in afternoon on Friday, September 6th, 2019. She was surrounded by family and close friends during the days leading up to her passing. Two years ago, Cindy and Steve received a call that shattered their dream-come-true-life. She had been diagnosed with cancer and it was stage four. One of the first things she said was, "If I pass away, I don't want anyone to say I lost my battle with cancer. My battle isn't with cancer. My battle is keeping my faith with God while the cancer takes me." And she kept her faith up until her last breath. We know how many lives and hearts were touched by Cindy's kindness and we want to celebrate that legacy of love together. Cindy wanted everyone to feel welcome to attend. Please, join us for a celebration of life for Cindy Louise Bowhay at Immanuel Bible Church 2000 W North, Bellingham, WA on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at 11 am with a reception to follow. Cindy Bowhay was born in Roseburg, OR. She spent her childhood in Bremerton, WA. She is also an alumni of Milo Adventist Academy in Wisconsin. She is survived by her loving parents David and Caroline Newman. Her three older brothers, David, Daniel, and Terry Newman. Her younger sister, Tina Daris. Her forever faithful husband and partner in everything she did, Steven Bowhay. And her grateful children, some by birth, some not. Her five sons, Brandon Bowhay, Sean Smith, Zachary Bowhay, Wesley Bowhay, and Tristen Hunter. Her one daughter, Melissa Bowhay, two daughters-in-law, Cari Bowhay, and Jolene Smith. She is also survived by her beautiful grandchildren whom she loved so dearly: Violet Bowhay, Steven B. Bowhay, Bruer Smith, Arbor Smith, and Willow Smith. And by Steven’s loving family. In lieu of flowers or other goods, Cindy wanted donations sent to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close