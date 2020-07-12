Claire passed away from this life on Earth on Saturday, June 13th at Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham. Her son Peter led her to the Lord two years ago, she in now in the presence of her Lord. Mom was born in the Bronx in New York City to Ed and Annie Freedman. The family moved to California when Claire was twelve. She married John Barstad, and after the birth of their first son, Peter, they moved to Ferndale in 1946. They had two more sons, Ronnie and Bobby. Through the years, mom raised her boys and worked for Dr. Stone in Ferndale as an Office Manager. She and John owned Finley’s Store on the corner of Birch Bay-Blaine Road for about ten years. Mom also got her beautician’s license and had her own shop in her home in Birch Bay. Mom loved to have family and friends around. She enjoyed time in her garden, the flowers made her smile. Always dressing to the nines, she had her nails done often and had a large assortment of jewelry. Mom was an avid Casino girl. She bounced back and forth between Birch Bay and Bullhead City, AZ for many years. She also enjoyed Bingo, taking cruise trips, and dancing. Mom was spunky and direct, but also had a very sensitive heart. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Barstad; husband, John Obelich; two sons Ronnie and Bobbie Barstad; and two sisters, Lonnie and Pauline. She leaves behind her husband, Raymond Olson and his sister, Kay Conner; son, Peter (Sandy) Barstad; daughter-in-law; four grandsons, two great-grandsons; and numerous step-children and their families. The last two years of mom’s life were a struggle. We would like to thank the doctors, nurses, administrative personnel, and the wonderful angels at the Whatcom Hospice House for all their support and love. A very special thank you to Denise, mom’s caregiver for the past six months. She gave such attention and love to mom and dad, Ray, and peace of mind to Peter and Sandy. Mom is dancing and in awe of the beautiful flowers in Heaven. Praise the Lord. Please share your memories of Claire at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
