On February 9th, 2019 Claire Virginia Juergens (Mann) surrendered peacefully to her fate. Born in Boston 4/23/1930 she was avant-garde, charismatic, witty women who loved her family, travel, and fashions. Survived by oldest daughter Pamela Juergens of Portland, Maine, her (awesome) son Victor Juergens of Middleboro, MA and the incredible Jill Duke of Sedro-Woolley, WA who never lost faith in her mother. Claire will be missed by grandchildren Jasmine Johnson, Daniel Juergens, and Nicholas Juergens. Claire was gentle, generous, gregarious and gracious and loved for her larger than life personality. She brought light and joy to all and will be greatly missed. There will be a private remembrance by her children and the family wishes to thank the tireless staff of Prestige Care and Rehabilitation for their loving care and to her dear friends Shirley Frizzell and Verna Anderson who laughed and cried with our family through this strange journey called life!

Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 15, 2019

