Our radiant ginger, our leprechaun sprite has left us; of course we all had things yet to do together: journeys to make, friends to find, food and laughter to share. During these grim days for us, the swirling between rage then confusion then a reprieve and then woe returning again, we so appreciate all the care and tenderness gifted to us during this darkness: brother Miles, mom Deborah, dad John; we cherish you. So many tough decisions to make, endless questions and suppositions, sudden tears blurring the photos as we sort through the legacy of this beautiful man. This we know: His still, quiet waters ran exquisitely deep. He had a heart as big as the sky, eyes full of stars, and dreams of a better world. A strong man, corded with muscles and sinews, capable hands, ready to work. There was immense, loyal affection: all creatures great and small, children drawn to him as a piper, ommas and oppas whom he adored. That infrequent and glorious smile, lighting up the day, and crinkling his eyes. We are glad that he was looking ahead, reaching out more often, with a sincere, positive attitude that made hope bloom in leaps and bounds. That a swift and tragic wind dashed our joys does not lessen our admiration and respect for him. Chase will live on in hearts and minds that care with reckless abandon, dancing into the sunset, howling at the moon, climbing to the mountaintops. There will be a celebration in August; the location and date is yet to be determined. If you would like updates you may write to our family at [email protected] or correspond to Delaney-Westergreen, P.O. Box 554, Bellingham, WA, 98227. People often ask if there anything that they can do; everyone is so generous, we are ever grateful. We would hold dear any hard copy photos you might have of our boy --- any printed stories to collect and treasure --- any songs that you would add to the playlist of his life --- and if you would like to leave an imprint somewhere in Chase's honor: plant something that will sustain or outlive you, sing for and praise a child, rescue any creature great or small, hug our ommas and oppas, love yourself always. This loss is ours, yours. We are diminished. Thanks for loving him. Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 1, 2019

