Clara Evelyn Severson, age 87, of Bellingham, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born March 29, 1931 in Bayview, WA to Arthur and Jewel Stierlin. Clara lived life to the fullest, always ready to attend the next social event. She loved her family, her church community, and preparing for her next gathering or a good pot luck. Clara enjoyed traveling the world with family and friends, tending her vegetable garden, and caring for her home on Lummi Island. Clara is survived by her sister Stella Rolph, son Ken Peterson (Kris), and daughter-in-law Cheryll Peterson. Oma leaves 6 grandchildren: Travis Peterson (Rina), Tyson Peterson (Angie), Trent Peterson (Mariah), Taryn Bailey (Josh), Natalie McEathron (Grant), and Lauren Powell (Jaden); and 9 great-grandchildren. Clara was proceeded in death by husband Kenneth Peterson Sr., daughter Dixie Peterson, son Gary Peterson and second husband Richard Severson. A celebration of life will be held April 15, 2019, 1-3 p.m. at the Northside Community Church (950 Kline Rd. Bellingham 98226). Memorials may be made to Northside Community Church. To share your memories of Clara, please visit

