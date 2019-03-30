Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarice "Jean" Rapelyea. View Sign

Clarice "Jean" Rapelyea died in her sleep on February 23, 2019 at age 97 in Bellingham. She was born in Bellingham, Washington, to pioneer parents Jason and Clara Adkinson. In 1937 they moved to San Diego, California, where she met and married Oscar "Rap" Rapelyea, a career Navy man. Because of Rap's military career the family lived many places on both coasts of the USA. She made friends wherever they lived and made a comfortable and hospitable home for the family. She was a faithful Christian and was active in the local church in every one of their home cities. She was loving, fun-loving, and saw the good in everyone she met. When Rap retired after 27 years in the Navy to follow a second career as Professor of Accounting, they were able to settle at last back in western Washington. She was happy to be close to her three sisters and their families in Bellingham, as well as to many friends they had made in the Seattle, Everett, and Bellingham areas. They enjoyed entertaining friends, garage sale shopping, and traveling to see their children and long-time friends all across the country. She also enjoyed crafts and visiting the grandkids. She is survived by her children Carol Bullen, Marian (Poncho) Pontius, and Fred Rapelyea II, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Brookdale/Fairhaven and at North Cascades Health and Rehabilitation for their skilled care and many kindnesses to our Mom. A memorial service will be held April 6, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Fountain Community Church (2100 Broadway, Bellingham, WA). In lieu of flowers, kindly send memorials to Fountain Community Church or to the in her honor. To share your memories with Clarice's family, please visit

