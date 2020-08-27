1/1
Clayton DeLane "Lane" Richards
Clayton DeLane “Lane” Richards was born in Bellingham, WA on November 17, 1957 to Gordon Richards and Willena (Shannon) Richards. He grew up in Forks, WA and started his family in Port Angeles, WA, living out his best years in Bellingham, WA. He was a diligent worker, loving father, wonderful husband, and one of the greatest friends anyone could ask for. The galaxy of lives he touched and people who loved him could rival the brightness and count of stars in the night sky. Lane passed away peacefully with his wife Karen by his side on August 22, 2020; he was 62. Lane was preceded in death by his father Gordon Richards and siblings Mike Richards, Lynette Anderson and Neal Richards. He is survived by his wife Karen Richards, his children Anthony, Lauren (Dalton) Smith, and Christopher, mother Willena, brothers Brian, Darren, and Chuck Richards, sister Angie (Darren) Voyles, sister-in-law Sherri Lepper, former wife Emily (Jim) Dryke, and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance- Multiple Myeloma research at https://www.seattlecca.org/donate-and-volunteer/make-a-donation. A private family graveside service will be held in Bellingham, WA. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 27, 2020.
