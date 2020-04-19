Clell Hersel Wine, age 75, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Shuksan Healthcare Center in Bellingham, Washington after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He is survived by his wife, Wilma; his sister Maryln Smoker (of Cocoa, Florida); his two sons, Vaughn (Corinna) and Cameron (Julissa); two grandchildren, Tristan and Tahlia. Clell was born November 1, 1944 in Denver, Colorado to Jesse Hersel and Elma Marjorie (Strange) Wine. He married Wilma Elaine Johnson on May 31, 1969, and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year. Clell was a machinist at Boeing for 23 years and has worked in various capacities since his retirement. He pastored at Peace Arch Assemblies of God in Blaine, Washington for a short time, worked in maintenance at Hillcrest Church, and was most recently employed as a checker at Lowe’s for five years. He will be missed as a loving husband, father, and grandfather with a strong faith in Jesus Christ. His radiant smile expressed deep joy despite his struggles with Parkinson’s. He will be peacefully laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ferndale, Washington. Please share your thoughts and memories of Clell online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 19, 2020