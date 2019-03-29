Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cleo Coy Callen. View Sign

Cleo Coy Callen passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019 at his home in Phoenix, Arizona at the age of 68, after a hard fought battle with cancer. He was born in Wendell Idaho November 19, 1950. He grew up there on a cattle ranch with his folks until they sold it in 1968 and moved to Washington. He attended Wendell High School and graduated from Meridian High School in Bellingham, Washington. He attended Washington State University and graduated with a degree in Business in 1973; the same year he married his wife Maria, his college sweetheart. The couple returned from Pullman to Whatcom County to join his family's small construction business. Together they owned and ran Callen Construction Company from 1973 until 2008. At that time he joined his partner and friend John Gustafson operating Dewatering Services until his retirement in 2015. Cleo was a long time member of the Building Industry Association of Whatcom County and was two time association president. Cleo and Maria developed and built Silver Creek Business Park on Slater Road in Ferndale. The couple lived on Dean Drive in Custer from 1973 until 2016 and raised their three sons in that neighborhood. After being diagnosed with cancer in 2016 Cleo and Maria moved to Arizona where he was treated at the Mayo clinic where he volunteered for three different clinical trials during his fight. Cleo is survived by his wife of 46 years Maria, his son Jesse (Mandy) and granddaughter Bailey Mae of Phoenix, Arizona and his son Tommy (Charity) and grandson Tommy Junior (TJ) of Bellingham, Washington. He is also survived by his sister Hooty (Lee) Holmes; his sister in law Mary Callen; his brothers in law Larry (Jane) Treleven, Alfie (Carolyn) Treleven, Tom (Marycarol) Treleven; and sisters in law Cathie (Dink) Dinkins, Patty(Steve) Schumm, Bernie (Dick) Howell, Cece (Randy) Dey, Therese (Roger) Koelmeyer, Margie (John) Murphy and Annie (Mike) Weber. He is predeceased by his son Travis Callen and parents Gene and Mildred Callen, and his brothers Chuck Callen and Uda Callen. A memorial gathering and burial will take place at a later to be announced date this summer in Whatcom County, Washington. In lieu of flowers the family would like to request donations to the Shriners Children's Hospital https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/ or the charity of your choosing. Condolences may be sent to the family at 1820 E Muirwood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 29, 2019

