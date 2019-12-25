Cliff Adams, age 78, passed away in Everett, WA, on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was born February 19, 1941 in Chicago, IL, the firstborn son of Anton and Antonette (Konieczka) Adams Cliff is survived by Billie, his devoted wife of 52 years, sons Tim (Bridget) Adams and Craig (Bethany) Adams, grandchildren Zachary, Joseph, Peter, Josephine, “CJ” Therese, Violet, Sawyer, Weston, and Louisa, brother Wayne Adams, sister Elaine Jacobs, and many loving relatives and friends. Vigil prayer service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Monday, December 30th at 6 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday, December 31st at 11 AM. Reception follows in the parish hall. Committal at 2PM at Bayview Cemetery. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 25, 2019