Clifford Peater Moena
December 29, 1920 - October 5, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Clifford Peater Moena, age 99, passed away on October 5, 2020 in Bellingham, WA.
Clifford was born on December 29, 1920 in Vancouver, British Columbia to James and Mabel Moena. He married Elizabeth (Betty) Farwell and together they had two children, James Moena and Marcia Mustappa. They enjoyed 36 years together before Betty passed away in 1979. He later met Charlotte Clark and they were companions for 40 years until Clifford passed away.
Clifford worked at Georgia Pacific as a Supervisor for 43 years. He enjoyed golfing at Lake Padden with the Men's League for many years.
Clifford was pre-deceased by his parents, his wife Betty Moena, son James Moena, and son-in-law James Mustappa.
He is survived by his companion Charlotte Clark, daughter Marcia Mustappa, grandchildren James Mustappa Jr. and Tricia (Matt) Milstead, as well as four great-grandchildren.
Please share your memories of Clifford at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
