Clinton Gulick
1979 - 2020
Clinton Gulick
July 14, 1979 - October 11, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Clinton Edwin Gulick was taken from us in the early morning of October 11, 2020 at the age of 41. The namesake of his father and grandfather, he was born on July 14, 1979 in Bellingham, Washington, to Clinton and Patricia Gulick. Clinton was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Hamaker; stepfather, Bruce Hamaker; wife, Amiee Gulick; son, Jordan Gulick; stepdaughter, Melanie Araica; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Caleb Morris; grandchildren, Ella and Thomas Morris; sisters and brothers-in-law, Misty and Elias Velasquez and Kathleen and Sean Peters; special friend, Kristina Nelson and family; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Clinton enjoyed cooking, country music, the great outdoors, fishing, riding motorcycles, singing and making up songs, and jigsaw puzzles. He will always be remembered for his big brown eyes, his bright smile, and his kind heartedness to help someone in need. Private services will be held in his honor. Condolences can be sent to Patricia Hamaker, 1672 South Stetson Court, Apache Junction, AZ 85119.


Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Geraldine Graham
October 25, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Kristina Nelson
