Cloid "Chuck" Page
July 13, 1935 - November 29, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Cloid "Chuck" Page, age 85, passed away on November 29, 2020 at his home in Bellingham. Chuck was born on July 13, 1935 in Kansas City, Kansas to Cloid and Verda Page. Chuck married Darleen Fitzpatrick on July 11, 1959 in Renton, WA. Chuck was a career law enforcement officer at WWU. Chuck and Darleen were active members of First Christian Church. He was also involved with the Elks Club and the Old Time Fiddlers. Chuck and Darleen enjoyed travelling for years in their RV, and special trips to Alaska, the Panama Canal, Ireland, Missouri, New York, and throughout much of Canada. They also took many trips with close friends Max and Cheryl Perry. He was a wonderful husband and father and was strong, generous, caring, and had an amazing sense of humor. Chuck was preceded in death by his wife Darleen in November of 2019 and his son Curt in September of 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Jody and Connie, granddaughter Ashleigh Albert (husband Benjamin) and their children Tessa, Benjamin, and Jackson, and many loving relatives and friends. A family graveside service will be held at Greenacres Memorial Park. Rev. Gary Shoemaker will be officiating. You may share you memories of Chuck with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
