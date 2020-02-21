Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde Wendell Francisco. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant (Ret.) Preceded in death by son Jim L. Francisco and brother Grant Francisco, he is survived by his sister Louise Wahl and brother Dean Francisco. Children Irene Millay, Jordan Millay, Scott Francisco, Gail Nash, Dale Francisco, Melanie Griswold, Michelle Pattison, Susan Daniels and Julie Reintges. Spouses and Signifcant Others. Clyde was an avid outdoorsman, hiker, hunter, bird watcher, photographer, pilot, musician, artist, astronomer and geologist. A true Patriot, Clyde was a 28 year veteran of multiple wars and a defender of freedom from both religious and political persecution. He had traveled around the world 10 times but never below the equator. He leaves numerous grand children and great grand children. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the N.R.A. for the benefit of youth hunting and safety training. A true renaissance man, he will be missed. A gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date.

