Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colleen Gayle Martin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Colleen Gayle (Geleynse) Martin, 71, of Bellingham, Washington, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, in Maui. Colleen was born September 27, 1948 in Bellingham to Lois and Vern Geleynse. She graduated from Bellingham High School in 1966 and from Western Washington University in 1970. She married Warren Martin in 1977 and had a son, Craig Martin, in 1980. Colleen had a long and successful teaching career, ultimately devoting her work to Early Childhood Education. She enjoyed spending time camping and vacationing with her family. She was involved with the Fourth Corner Elites car club, was in a bowling league with friends for many years, and was an avid reader. She was quick to laugh, whether at the movies or the antics of her family. Colleen loved spending her retirement in her fantastic back yard, watching her grandkids run through the maze of garden trails. She also loved vacationing along the West coast and Maui, and sharing her passion for reading by always gifting her grandkids a good book. Colleen is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Warren. She is survived by her son, Craig Martin, of Bellingham, stepdaughters Christine Martin of Bellingham (husband Deryck Deubler and daughter Natalia Deen), and Carrie Booth (husband Doug, son Gavin, and daughter Sydney) of Redmond, as well as her loving siblings: Dennis Geleynse, Kathy Brady (husband Jim, son Aaron Brand and daughter Amy Brady) all of Bellingham, and Anita Geleynse of San Jose. Please join us in celebrating Colleen’s life on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Greenacres Memorial Park – 5700 Northwest Dr. Ferndale, WA. To share your memories of Colleen, please visit

Colleen Gayle (Geleynse) Martin, 71, of Bellingham, Washington, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, in Maui. Colleen was born September 27, 1948 in Bellingham to Lois and Vern Geleynse. She graduated from Bellingham High School in 1966 and from Western Washington University in 1970. She married Warren Martin in 1977 and had a son, Craig Martin, in 1980. Colleen had a long and successful teaching career, ultimately devoting her work to Early Childhood Education. She enjoyed spending time camping and vacationing with her family. She was involved with the Fourth Corner Elites car club, was in a bowling league with friends for many years, and was an avid reader. She was quick to laugh, whether at the movies or the antics of her family. Colleen loved spending her retirement in her fantastic back yard, watching her grandkids run through the maze of garden trails. She also loved vacationing along the West coast and Maui, and sharing her passion for reading by always gifting her grandkids a good book. Colleen is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Warren. She is survived by her son, Craig Martin, of Bellingham, stepdaughters Christine Martin of Bellingham (husband Deryck Deubler and daughter Natalia Deen), and Carrie Booth (husband Doug, son Gavin, and daughter Sydney) of Redmond, as well as her loving siblings: Dennis Geleynse, Kathy Brady (husband Jim, son Aaron Brand and daughter Amy Brady) all of Bellingham, and Anita Geleynse of San Jose. Please join us in celebrating Colleen’s life on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Greenacres Memorial Park – 5700 Northwest Dr. Ferndale, WA. To share your memories of Colleen, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close