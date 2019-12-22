Connie D. Martinson, age 72, of Bellingham passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at her home. A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, 5977 Northwest Drive, Ferndale, WA 98248 on Friday, December 27, 2019, 2:00 PM, followed by a memorial service Saturday, December 28, 2019, 11:00 AM at North County Christ the King, 1816 18th Street, Lynden, WA 98264. Please share your thoughts and memories of Connie online at, www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 22, 2019