Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie Sue Henderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of a beautiful soul, Connie Sue Henderson of Bellingham, Washington and formerly of Cody, Wyoming. She passed away on May 27, 2019 after a four-year journey with cancer. Connie was born on February 14, 1961 in Casper, Wyoming to Karl and Barbara (Frech) Frielinghausen. She graduated from Cody High School in 1979. She was a tomboy at heart and loved downhill skiing, volleyball, and anything outdoors. She attended Western Washington University where she received her bachelor degree in environmental science in 1996. While working on her degree, she met the love of her life, Bill, in December 1991. They married in August 1994. Bill came as a package deal with four young children. Connie, being the woman that she was, took on the role of mom beautifully. Over the years they enjoyed many road trips, camping adventures and summers on the water. Their business successes took them to Dillingham and Naknek, Alaska where they made secondary homes. Connie had a passion for holistic healing and pursued entrepreneurial ventures in the betterment and awareness of healthcare. She also was a staunch advocate for missing children. Connie was a wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister. She was the second youngest sister of five girls. As families grew and ventured off to build lives, the sisters stayed constant in seeing each other. Over the last 15 years, all five sisters vacationed together for ‘sister fest’. Memories were made from numerous locations such as Winter Park, Colorado, Vancouver, Canada and Mexico. Sister fest will carry on with Connie's spirit in tow. Connie is survived by her loving husband Bill Henderson of Bellingham, Washington. Children; Laci (Michael) Midgley, Mandee Henderson, Zach (Conner Sofka) Henderson, Stephanie (Eric Fugett) Henderson. Grandchildren Haylei, Laenee, Taylor, Michael, Morgan, and Blake. Sisters, Deborah Lachmund, Kim (Gary) Lewis, Lisa (Jack) Kirby, and Tracy (Howard) Moreland, and numerous nieces and nephews. Connie is preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Barbara Frielinghausen and her niece, Jennifer Lewis. Connie always had a bright smile for everyone. She was unfailingly kind, and made friends everywhere she went. Most of all she loved her entire family and instilled strong values in her children that have served them well. She will be deeply missed. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on June 27th at 12:00 p.m., Squalicum Boathouse, 2600 N. Harbor Loop Dr., Bellingham, Washington. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the in honor of Connie.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of a beautiful soul, Connie Sue Henderson of Bellingham, Washington and formerly of Cody, Wyoming. She passed away on May 27, 2019 after a four-year journey with cancer. Connie was born on February 14, 1961 in Casper, Wyoming to Karl and Barbara (Frech) Frielinghausen. She graduated from Cody High School in 1979. She was a tomboy at heart and loved downhill skiing, volleyball, and anything outdoors. She attended Western Washington University where she received her bachelor degree in environmental science in 1996. While working on her degree, she met the love of her life, Bill, in December 1991. They married in August 1994. Bill came as a package deal with four young children. Connie, being the woman that she was, took on the role of mom beautifully. Over the years they enjoyed many road trips, camping adventures and summers on the water. Their business successes took them to Dillingham and Naknek, Alaska where they made secondary homes. Connie had a passion for holistic healing and pursued entrepreneurial ventures in the betterment and awareness of healthcare. She also was a staunch advocate for missing children. Connie was a wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister. She was the second youngest sister of five girls. As families grew and ventured off to build lives, the sisters stayed constant in seeing each other. Over the last 15 years, all five sisters vacationed together for ‘sister fest’. Memories were made from numerous locations such as Winter Park, Colorado, Vancouver, Canada and Mexico. Sister fest will carry on with Connie's spirit in tow. Connie is survived by her loving husband Bill Henderson of Bellingham, Washington. Children; Laci (Michael) Midgley, Mandee Henderson, Zach (Conner Sofka) Henderson, Stephanie (Eric Fugett) Henderson. Grandchildren Haylei, Laenee, Taylor, Michael, Morgan, and Blake. Sisters, Deborah Lachmund, Kim (Gary) Lewis, Lisa (Jack) Kirby, and Tracy (Howard) Moreland, and numerous nieces and nephews. Connie is preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Barbara Frielinghausen and her niece, Jennifer Lewis. Connie always had a bright smile for everyone. She was unfailingly kind, and made friends everywhere she went. Most of all she loved her entire family and instilled strong values in her children that have served them well. She will be deeply missed. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on June 27th at 12:00 p.m., Squalicum Boathouse, 2600 N. Harbor Loop Dr., Bellingham, Washington. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the in honor of Connie. Published in Bellingham Herald on June 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations