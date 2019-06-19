Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Conny K. Saab. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Conny K Saab passed away unexpectedly, had just celebrated his 80th birthday, with family and friends. Conny was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, to Alfred and Connie Saab. Came to Washington in 1955 . Has lived in California the past 30 years. Conny graduated from Ferndale in 1957, served in the Army, was very active with the Bellingham Jaycees and the Mt. Baker ski patrol. After several years in the insurance field, he began his own business, in 1991 in California Conny is survived by his wife Lillie, sons Mark(Janel) of Beaverton, Michael (Sandra) of Sacramento, Step-son Fran(Laura) of Carmichael and Step-Daughter and her partner Julis of Modesto Ca. His loved grandchildren, Katie,Evan, Mira, Quinn, Jamie and Jerrod. Sister Janell (Carl)Erickson of Bellevue Wa. Brother Al (Donna) of Ferndale Wa. Half-brothers Dennis (Cindy) Pennsylvania and Joe saab of Broken Arrow Ok. Conny leaves behind many nieces, nephews, family and friends that he loved dearly Memorials may be made to the Children’s Receiving Home of Sacramento, 3555 Auburn Blvd , Sacramento California 95822 A celebration of life will be held at the North Ridge Country Club, 7600 Madison Ave., Fair Oaks Ca. June 22nd from 1:pm to 4:00 pm

