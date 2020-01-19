Conrad TeVelde, age 78, transitioned to heaven from home with his family around him on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Conrad was a skilled craftsman and carpenter. He was known as the “Doorman” and “Copper Con” specializing in installing doors and hardware in banks, schools, the hospital and jail throughout Whatcom County. He had a strong work ethic.You are invited to join Conrad’s family for visitation at Gillies Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. You are invited for a 2 p.m. memorial service at Wiser Lake Chapel, 7121 Guide Meridian Rd, on Wednesday, January 22, following the private family burial in Ten Mile Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Rhada Manickam of Missions Door, 2530 Washington St., Denver, CO 80205 or Lighthouse Mission Ministries, PO Box 548, Bellingham, WA 98227. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 19, 2020