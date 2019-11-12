With deep sadness the family of Cory Brown announce her death 10/29/19. She was a very bright and loving light that was extinguished much too soon. She is survived by her father, Matt Brown of Bellingham, sister Allison Sands of Virginia, brother Tom Johnson of Hanoi, and mother Michelle Jerome of Twisp. She has numerous aunts, uncles, cousins nieces and nephews that also feel her loss deeply. Her Chelan Celebration of Life will be November 16th at the Manson Grange from 3-7 pm. It is an open house/ potluck. Please come share your memories with her family and numerous dear friends. In Bellingham there will be an open house November 23rd from 1-5 at her father’s house, 1204 W. Oregon St. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Bellingham Humane Society. She dearly loved the four leggeds in her life.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 12, 2019