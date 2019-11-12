Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Corcoran Jennifer Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

With deep sadness the family of Cory Brown announce her death 10/29/19. She was a very bright and loving light that was extinguished much too soon. She is survived by her father, Matt Brown of Bellingham, sister Allison Sands of Virginia, brother Tom Johnson of Hanoi, and mother Michelle Jerome of Twisp. She has numerous aunts, uncles, cousins nieces and nephews that also feel her loss deeply. Her Chelan Celebration of Life will be November 16th at the Manson Grange from 3-7 pm. It is an open house/ potluck. Please come share your memories with her family and numerous dear friends. In Bellingham there will be an open house November 23rd from 1-5 at her father’s house, 1204 W. Oregon St. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Bellingham Humane Society. She dearly loved the four leggeds in her life.

With deep sadness the family of Cory Brown announce her death 10/29/19. She was a very bright and loving light that was extinguished much too soon. She is survived by her father, Matt Brown of Bellingham, sister Allison Sands of Virginia, brother Tom Johnson of Hanoi, and mother Michelle Jerome of Twisp. She has numerous aunts, uncles, cousins nieces and nephews that also feel her loss deeply. Her Chelan Celebration of Life will be November 16th at the Manson Grange from 3-7 pm. It is an open house/ potluck. Please come share your memories with her family and numerous dear friends. In Bellingham there will be an open house November 23rd from 1-5 at her father’s house, 1204 W. Oregon St. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Bellingham Humane Society. She dearly loved the four leggeds in her life. Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close