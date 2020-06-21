Casey was born Dec. 22, 1929 in Lynden, WA to Gerritt and Adriana (BerreVoets) Vermeulen. He attended Lynden Christian schools and in 1948 he married Geraldine “Jerry” Bromley from Sumas. Together they founded Guide Auto Sales, Lynden Chrysler Plymouth, and Bellingham Chrysler Center. Casey loved boating and served as a Commodore of the Bellingham Yacht Club and the Bellingham Wheel and Keel Club and was also a member of the Elks. He enjoyed golfing, his family, and wintering in Palm Springs. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 70 years, Jerry; son, Mark Vermeulen; grandson, Jamie Vermeulen; and three sisters and four brothers. Survivors include his daughter, Georgia (David) Bien; son, Jay (Stacey) Vermeulen; grandson, Toby (Kim) Vermeulen; granddaughter, Rocki Vermeulen McDaniel; several great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and sisters, Gertrude Tjoelker and Elaine Tierney. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 2:00PM at Greenacres Memorial Park (5700 NW Dr. Ferndale). Guests are asked to please wear masks. Memorial donations can be made to the Jamie Vermeulen Memorial Scholarship (checks can be sent to PO Box 5465 Bellingham, WA 98227). Please share your memories of Casey at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.